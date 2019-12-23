Live Now
Rome’s mega-exhibit celebrates 500 years from Raphael death

ROME (AP) — A mega exhibition of more than 200 works of art from Raphael will open in Rome in March to mark the 500-year anniversary of the death of the Italian Renaissance master.

The exhibition, which opens on March 5 at the Scuderie del Quirinale, is the culmination of the world-wide celebration of the artist, who died in Rome on April 6, 1520 at the age of just 37.

The event is jointly organized by Scuderie del Quirinale, which is owned by the Italian Presidency, and Florence’s Uffizi museum.It includes over a hundred drawings and paintings thathave never been gathered together before, organizers said.

The Uffizi’s contribution has been crucial. The museum is providing over 40 works by Raphael. Others helping out are Paris’ Louvre,London’s National Gallery and Madrid’sPrado .

The exhibition will include the Madonna del Granduca and Woman with a Veil from the Uffizi; the Portrait of Baldassarre Castiglione and Self-Portrait with Friend from the Louvre and the Madonna of the Rose from Prado.

The exhibition ends on June 2.

