Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Rohingya boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal; at least 15 dead

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sept. 1, 2017, file photo, members of Myanmar’s Rohingya ethnic minority walk past rice fields after crossing the border into Bangladesh near Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf area. An overcrowded boat carrying about 125 Rohingya refugees from Bangladeshi camps sank early Tuesday, Feb, 11, 2020, in the Bay of Bengal, leaving at least 16 dead, Bangladeshi officials said Tuesday. More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled to Bangladesh from neighboring Myanmar to flee a harsh crackdown by Myanmar’s military since August 2017. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — An overcrowded boat carrying about 138 Rohingya refugees from Bangladeshi camps sank Tuesday in the Bay of Bengal, leaving at least 15 confirmed dead, mostly women, Bangladeshi officials said.

The coast guard, navy divers and other rescuers recovered the bodies after the wooden boat capsized off St. Martin’s Island, the top elected official on the island said.

Noor Ahmed said by phone from the scene that 71 refugees on the boat survived. It was unclear how many remained missing.

The passengers were enticed by traffickers to board the boat from various points as it headed for Malaysia, he said.

Iqbal Hossain, a police superintendent in Cox’s Bazar, said by phone the overcrowding of the boat, which may have also been carrying additional cargo, caused it to capsize.

Hossain said the rescue operation was continuing, but could not say exactly how many people were still missing.

Nojuma Begum, a 26-year-old Rohingya woman, said she wanted to go to Malaysia to see her fiance.

“My marriage has been fixed with a person named Rafiq in Malaysia. I was being taken to Malaysia because he couldn’t come here. I was supposed to go by air. But, several trawlers reached Malaysia by sea, that’s why I boarded one,” she said.

Traffickers usually lure refugees by promising a better life overseas. Many past attempts to travel illegally by boat were thwarted by the coast guard.

The U.N. has been working with the government to raise awareness among refugees and local people about the risks they may face at sea. The U.N. is also supporting the strengthening of law enforcement capacities to counter smuggling and trafficking and protect those most at risk, U.N. agencies said.

More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims fled to Bangladesh from neighboring Myanmar since August 2017 to escape a harsh crackdown by Myanmar’s military. Myanmar maintains that the minority Rohingya migrated illegally from Bangladesh, even though their families have lived in Myanmar for generations. Nearly all have been denied citizenship since 1982, effectively rendering them stateless.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

73°F Broken Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 61F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
14 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

73°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
63°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories