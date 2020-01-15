Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Russian prime minister submits resignation to Putin

International
Posted: / Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a constitutional overhaul Wednesday to boost the powers of parliament and the Cabinet, a move signalling Putin’s intention to carve out a new position for himself after his current term ends.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev submitted his resignation hours after Putin discussed the constitutional amendments during his state of the nation address.

The Russian leader thanked Medvedev for his service but said the prime minister’s Cabinet had failed to fulfill all of its objectives. In televised remarks, Putin said Medvedev would take up a new position as a deputy head of the presidential Security Council.

Medvedev, a longtime close associate of Putin’s, has served as Russia’s prime minister since 2012. He spent four years before that as president in 2008-2012, becoming a placeholder when Putin had to switch into the prime minister’s office because of constitutional term limits on the presidency.

Medvedev obediently stepped down after just one term as president and let Putin reclaim the top job in what was widely seen as cynical political maneuvering and triggered massive protests in Moscow

Putin asked the member’s of Medvedev’s Cabinet to keep working until a new Cabinet is formed.

Medvedev’s resignation followed Putin’s annual state of the nation address earlier Wednesday. During his speech, the Russian leader proposed amending the constitution to increase the powers of prime ministers and Cabinet members.

The proposed move is seen as part of Putin’s efforts to carve out a new position of power for himself to stay at the helm after his current term as president ends in 2024.

(‎1/‎15/‎2020 4:33 PM)

Russian news agencies said Putin thanked Medvedev for his work. They said that Putin will name Medvedev as deputy of the presidential Security Council.

(‎1/‎15/‎2020 4:33 PM)

Putin asked Medvedev’s Cabinet to keep working until the new Cabinet is formed

(‎1/‎15/‎2020 4:34 PM)

Medvedev, a longtime close associate of Putin, has served as Russia’s prime minister since 2012 after serving as president for four years in 2008-2012.

(‎1/‎15/‎2020 4:36 PM)

Putin thanked Medvedev for his work but noted that his Cabinet has failed to fulfill all the objectives that were set.

(‎1/‎15/‎2020 4:38 PM)

Medvedev’s resignation followed Putin’s annual state of the nation address earlier Wednesday, in which the Russian leader proposed tweaking the constitution to increase the powers of prime ministers and Cabinet members. The move is seen as part of Putin’s efforts to carve out a new position of power for himself to stay at the helm after his current term ends in 2024

(‎1/‎15/‎2020 4:38 PM) Leff, Lisa:

that accoridng to news agencies per prior

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

75°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

78°F Few Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories