Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

School bus crashes in Germany kill 2 children, hurt 14

International
Posted: / Updated:

Police officers looks into a school bus that has crashed in Berka Vor Dem Hainich, near Eisenach, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. German media reported that two children died in a school bus crash in the central state of Thuringia early Thursday. Public broadcaster MDR reported that 20 children and the bus driver were injured in the crash in Berka, about 260 kilometers (160 miles) southwest of Berlin. (Swen Pfoertner/dpa via AP)

BERLIN (AP) — A school bus crashed in central Germany early Thursday, killing two children and leaving five others seriously injured.

Officials said the bus carrying 22 elementary school children, aged eight to 11, slid off an icy, cobblestone road, crashed into a ditch and flipped over several times near the village of Berka in Thuringia state. The village is 260 kilometers (160 miles) southwest of Berlin.

Emergency staff took all the children to surrounding hospitals, including those who were only slightly injured. The bus driver was also injured.

“When two children die, the world stops turning for a moment,” district administrator Reinhard Krebs said.

Dozens of firefighters, police officers, doctors and psychologists were at the scene to help with the rescue operations, officials said.

Thuringia Interior Minister Georg Maier told reporters that the crash had left the small village of Berka in “shock.” He said the affected school would be open on Friday, but that psychologists would be there to help the children and teachers cope with the loss.

In the county of Traunstein in the southern German state of Bavaria, nine children and a bus driver were injured in a separate school bus accident when the vehicle crashed against a tree. Officials said most children were suffering from shock and bruises, but had been taken to the hospital as a precaution. The bus driver was seriously injured, the German news agency dpa reported.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

New Iberia

58°F Few Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories