Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Putin: Russian opposition provoked summer police violence

International
Posted: / Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin, centre, attends a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, near the Kremlin during the national celebrations of the ‘Defender of the Fatherland Day’ in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. The Defenders of the Fatherland Day, celebrated in Russia on Feb. 23, honors the nation’s military and is a nationwide holiday. (Yuri Kochetkov/Pool Photo via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says the opposition provoked police violence during mass protests in Moscow last summer, with the sole aim of showing “what kind of heroes they are and that they will protect the interests of citizens with the same zeal if they get into power.”

In an interview with the state-run Tass news agency, another segment of which was released Wednesday, Putin said the protesters blocked traffic in order to “provoke security forces to swing their batons.”

“If people are acting within the existing rules and laws, who’s going to swing the baton? On the contrary, (the police) would protect them,” Putin said.

A series of protests in Moscow this summer were sparked by authorities’ refusal to register a dozen opposition and independent candidates for September’s city council vote. They attracted crowds of up to 60,000, the largest show of discontent against Putin’s rule in seven years.

Several unauthorized rallies were violently dispersed by riot police, with many protesters sustaining injuries. More than 1,000 people were detained, and 19 young men later faced criminal charges.

The police violence and prosecution of protesters elicited a widespread public outcry and was condemned by human rights advocates as arbitrary and politically motivated.

Putin repeatedly said that any protests should be carried out in accordance with the law, which currently requires rallies to be authorized by authorities.

“Get permission and go express your point of view,” the president said Wednesday.

He added that it is “good” that critics keep the government on its toes, but “not enough to effectively help the country forward.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

53°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 53°
Wind
24 mph WNW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

54°F Broken Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
21 mph NNW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

55°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F Clear skies. Colder. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

56°F Broken Clouds Feels like 56°
Wind
22 mph NNW
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
35°F A clear sky. Colder. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

57°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 57°
Wind
22 mph NNW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
34°F A few clouds. Low 36F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar