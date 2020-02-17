Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Protester chains himself to Russian security agency’s doors

International
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian activist was detained Monday after he chained himself to the front doors of the nation’s top security agency to protest its handling of a controversial criminal case.

Last week, a Russian court convicted seven members of the left-wing youth group Set (Network) of terrorism and sentenced them to prison terms ranging from six to 18 years.

Human rights activists and Russian opposition members have accused the Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency, of fabricating the case by torturing the suspects into making self-incriminating confessions.

Some of the defendants initially pleaded guilty to some charges but later said they had given false confessions under torture by electric shock.

On Monday, activist Konstantin Fokin chained himself to the entry doors at the FSB’s Moscow headquarters to protest against the case. Within minutes, he was detained by police.

Fokin later said on Facebook that police accused him of staging a picket that obstructed passage. He was ordered to stay in custody until Tuesday when a court is expected to hear his case.

Also Monday, a group of Russian artists and curators published a letter accusing the FSB of torturing suspects.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 51F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 51F. ESE winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
53°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
57°F Cloudy with showers. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar