Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Portuguese Flamengo coach receives honorary title in Rio

International
Posted: / Updated:

Jorge Jesus, coach of Brazil’s Flamengo parades with the team at their arrival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Flamengo overcame Argentina’s River Plate 2-1 in the Copa Libertadores final match on Saturday in Lima to win its second South American title. (AP Photo/Ricardo Borges)

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Rio de Janeiro has given an honorary citizen title to Portuguese Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus, days after the club won both the Copa Libertadores and national championship trophies.

Jesus became emotional on Monday as he addressed city officials, talking about how “football in Brazil is culture” and about the long history between Brazil and Portugal.

The coach took over Brazil’s most popular club in June and is widely regarded as responsible for Flamengo’s recent successes. The black-and-red team had not won the Copa Libertadores since the early 1980s, and the national championship trophy since 2009.

Flamengo will compete in the FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar next month.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

45°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
40°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories