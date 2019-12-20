Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Pope, UN issue message on migrants, climate, nuclear weapons

International
Posted: / Updated:

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis and the U.N. chief issued a joint year-end message Friday urging the world to remember children dying of hunger, migrants seeking safety and a planet threatened by nuclear weapons and climate change.

Francis hosted Secretary-General António Guterres at an audience and the two issued a joint video message from the pope’s private library. The themes touched on a host of issues on which the Vatican and U.N. have found increasing common ground under the first pope from the “global south.”

The two leaders denounced the “scandal” of hunger and the plight of migrants forced to flee their homes because of conflicts, global warming or religious persecution. They declared as “immoral” both the use and possession of nuclear weapons and vowed to fight together against the “plague” of all types of abuses against children.

The Vatican has been harshly criticized by a U.N. human rights committee for the clergy sexual abuse scandal, though this week Francis responded to one of the committee’s main complaints and abolished the rule of pontifical secrecy covering the cases.

After decades of sometimes hostile relations over the U.N.’s women’s reproductive health policies, the Vatican under Francis has increasingly involved U.N. officials in conferences and policy statements and embraced some of its key priorities.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

49°F Overcast Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
45°F Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

47°F Broken Clouds Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
45°F Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

46°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
45°F Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
45°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories