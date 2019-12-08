Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Pope names Manila Cardinal Tagle to major Vatican post

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2018 file photo, Manila Cardinal Luis Tagle smiles as he listens reporters questions during a press conference on the Synod at the Vatican. The Vatican announced on Sunday that Pope Francis named Manila’s Cardinal Tagle to a major Vatican post, the Congregation for the Evangelization of the Peoples, in a move that could boost the Asian prelate’s chances to perhaps someday become pontiff himself. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, file)

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has named Manila Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to a major Vatican post, in a move that could boost the Asian prelate’s chances of perhaps someday becoming pontiff himself.

The Vatican announced Sunday that Tagle, 62, will head the Congregation for the Evangelization of the Peoples.

The appointment of Tagle as prefect of that office highlights the attention that Francis is giving to the church in the developing world.

Vatican observers have long tabbed Tagle as having the qualifications of a “papabile,’” churchmen widely considered to have the makings to potentially be elected pope someday by their fellow cardinals.

Tagle was raised to cardinal’s rank in 2012 by Pope Benedict XVI. The Philippines is the country with the most Catholics in Asia.

Transferring Tagle to the Vatican will give the prelate experience in the Holy See’s operations.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories