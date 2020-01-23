Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Police bust ring accused of smuggling 10,000 migrants to UK

International
Posted: / Updated:

Relatives of Bui Thi Nhung walk behind her casket during a funeral procession to Phu Thang church ahead of Nhung’s burial on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 in the village of Do Thanh, Vietnam. The body of 19-year old Nhung was among the last remains of the 39 Vietnamese who died while being smuggled in a truck to England last month that were repatriated to their home country on Saturday. (AP Photo/Hau Dinh)

PARIS (AP) — French and Dutch police have arrested 23 suspected members of a criminal network that has smuggled as many as 10,000 migrants from France to Britain, according to the European police agency Europol.

The network was suspected of earning 70 million euros ($77.6 million) in profits by organizing illegal passages for migrants from Afghanistan, Syria, Iraq and Iran, Europol said Thursday.

The migrants traveled to Britain from around the western French cities of Le Mans and Poitiers. Many of them faced life-threatening conditions, hidden in refrigerator trucks crossing the English Channel by ferry or undersea train. As many as 20 migrants were held in each truck and each paid as much as 7,000 euros ($7,760) for the crossing, Europol said.

A suspect in the Netherlands collected those payments via an underground banking system, Europol said. Police seized firearms and vehicles in five searches, and the migrants found during the operation were taken to safety.

Ton van Lierop, a spokesman for Eurojust, said most of the arrests were Tuesday in France.

The operation came amid renewed attention to migrants risking their lives in trucks trying to cross the Channel after 39 Vietnamese trying to enter Britain died in October in a refrigerated truck container.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

New Iberia

58°F Few Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories