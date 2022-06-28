THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Smartly-dressed robbers wielding what appeared to be weapons and a sledgehammer staged a brazen jewelry heist Tuesday at an international art fair in the southern Dutch city of Maastricht. Police quickly made two arrests and said they were hunting another two suspects.

Video purporting to be of the robbery and posted on social media and on the website of Dutch broadcaster NOS showed one man, dressed in slacks, sneakers, a jacket and baseball cap pounding at something out of picture with a sledgehammer as an alarm rang. Three other men, also neatly dressed, stood guard around him. At least two appeared to be brandishing guns.

All four ran off together. Photos from the scene that also were posted on social media showed holes smashed in glass display cabinets.

Police said nobody was injured in the robbery. They said the robbers had made off with goods, but did not elaborate on what they stole or the value.

Organizers of the prestigious TEFAF fair did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Displays of costly art, antiquities, design and jewelry at TEFAF draw buyers and collectors from around the world. The fair, which opened its doors this year for the first time since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is slated to run June 25-30. Organizers said 242 dealers from 20 countries were represented this year.

The fair was briefly evacuated after the event before reopening, police said.