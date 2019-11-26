Live Now
Poland’s prosecutors drop case into Holocaust scholar

International
Posted: / Updated:

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors in southern Poland have dropped a case into claims made by Holocaust scholar Jan Tomasz Gross that Poles killed more Jews than Germans during World War II.

Gross’ claim in a 2015 article upset many and a probe was subsequently launched on whether the historian insulted the Polish nation.

Prosecutors in Katowice said Tuesday that the evidence gathered offered no clear guidance.

The case against Gross, now a retired Princeton University professor, raised questions about the commitment by Poland’s ruling right-wing Law and Justice party to freedom of research and scholarship.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

