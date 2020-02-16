Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Palestinian PM: Trump’s Mideast plan ‘will be buried’

International
Posted: / Updated:
Danny Danon

Israeli ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

MUNICH (AP) —The Palestinian prime ministerlashed out Sunday at U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the Mideast conflict, saying it would be “buried very soon.”

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Mohammad Shtayyeh said the U.S. plan was “no more than a memo of understanding between (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu and Trump.”

Shtayyeh criticized the fact that the proposal would leave a future Palestinian state fragmented and with “no sovereignty,” allowing Israel to annex large parts of the West Bank. He urged other countries to reject the Trump proposal while maintaining that Palestinians “are open to serious negotiations.”

Shtayyeh suggested the Palestinians would seek to increase pressure on Israel through international organizations, citing the recent release by the U.N. human rights office of a list of more than 100 companies allegedly complicit in violating Palestinian human rights by operating in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Referring to the upcoming Israeli election, Shtayyeh said the difference between Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantzand Netanyahu was “not more than the difference between Coca-Cola and Pepsi Cola.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming foggy and damp after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph ENE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to considerable cloudiness and fog after midnight. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
54°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Trending Stories

Sidebar