Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Palace: Prince Philip in hospital as ‘precautionary measure’

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Friday, Oct. 12, 2018 file photo, Britain’s Prince Philip waits for the bridal procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England. Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital “as a precautionary measure.” The palace said Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 that the 98-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is in the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a pre-existing condition. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, file)

LONDON (AP) — Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, was admitted to a London hospital Friday “as a precautionary measure,” Buckingham Palace said.

The palace said the 98-year-old Philip was admitted to the King Edward VII hospital for observation and treatment of a preexisting condition.

“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’ Doctor,” the palace said in a statement.

Philip had been at the royal family’s Sandringham estate in eastern England, where the queen and her family usually spend Christmas. The palace said Philip didn’t travel by ambulance and his admission wasn’t an emergency. He is expected to be in hospital for a few days.

The 93-year-old queen traveled to Sandringham from London on Friday morning after attending the State Opening of Parliament in London on Thursday. She did not change her schedule after her husband’s hospital admission, which was planned in advance.

The private King Edward VII hospital in central London has been treating members of the royal family for decades.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, married Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A former naval officer and keen polo player, Philip enjoyed robust health well into old age but has had a number of health issues in recent years. He stopped attending public engagements in 2017.

In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter from Sandringham after suffering chest pains and treated for a blocked coronary artery.

In 2017, he spent two nights in the King Edward VII hospital and was hospitalized for 10 days in 2018 for a hip replacement.

Philip was forced to give up driving earlier this year, at the age of 97, after smashing into a car while driving a Land Rover near Sandringham in January. Philip needed help to get out of the vehicle but wasn’t injured. One woman in the car suffered a broken wrist.

He still drives a horse and carriage on private land from time to time.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

49°F Overcast Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
45°F Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

47°F Broken Clouds Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
45°F Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

46°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
45°F Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
45°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories