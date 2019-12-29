Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Ousted UK lawmakers blame Labour’s response to anti-Semitism

International
Posted: / Updated:

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, and opposition Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn, left, walk through the Commons Members Lobby after hearing the Queen’s Speech in Parliament, in London, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Britain’s parliament returns following the election, for the State Opening of Parliament. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool)

LONDON (AP) — A group of politicians from Britain’s opposition Labour Party have called for “fundamental change” within their party’s leadership.

The comments follow a parliamentary election earlier this month that gave Labour its worst election defeat since 1935 and made pro-Brexit Prime Minister Boris Johnson the most electorally successful leader of the Conservative Party since Margaret Thatcher.

In a letter that was published in The Observer newspaper on Sunday, the 11-strong group of former Labour legislators and candidates called for an “unflinching” review of the party’s failed campaign.

The group blamed Labour’s lack of popularity with voters on “nationalization and uncontrolled spending commitments,” as well as “cronyism at the top of our party” and a “repeated unwillingness to stand up to the stain of anti-Semitism.”

The letter highlighted the party’s loss of seats “in every region…with the biggest swing against us from the poorest people.”

In order to regain Labour’s popularity, the group said “fundamental change at the top of our party is required. Only this will help us recover from the catastrophic loss of 12 December.”

After Labour’s poor showing in the Dec. 12 general election, left-wing party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he intended to step down.

Politicians vying to replace Corbyn as party leader are expected to announce their candidacies in the new year. He has agreed to step down when a new leader is chosen.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
20 mph WNW
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
17 mph SSW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
42°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
20 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
43°F Cloudy with showers. Low 42F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories