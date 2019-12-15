Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Oscar winner Colin Firth and wife split after 22 years

International
Posted: / Updated:
Colin Firth, Livia Giuggioli

FILE – In this file photo dated Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, British actor Colin Firth and his wife Livia, pose for photographers upon arrival at the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in Milan, Italy. A statement from their publicists says Colin and Italian eco-campaigner and film producer Livia Firth have separated after 22-years of marriage. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — Oscar-winning British actor Colin Firth has split from his Italian film producer wife Livia Giuggioli after 22 years of marriage.

Their publicists said in a statement that the couple “maintain a close friendship and remain united in their love for their children.”

The pair, who lived together in London and Rome, have two sons, Luca and Matteo, who were both born in Rome.

A joint statement from their publicists confirmed the news Friday and said they would not comment further.

Firth, who won the best actor Oscar and a Golden Globe in 2011 for his portrayal of stuttering British monarch King George VI in “The King’s Speech,” also has a son with former partner Meg Tilly.

Giuggioli is an environmental activist and co-founder and creative director of Eco-Age, a sustainable consultancy firm.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Mostly cloudy...isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Partly to mostly cloudy with widely scattered showers or thunderstorms possible overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
67°F Cloudy skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories