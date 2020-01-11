Oman state TV says Haitham bin Tariq Al Said is Oman’s new sultan after the death of longtime ruler Qaboos bin Said

BURRAGATE, Australia (AP) — A firefighter was killed by a falling tree while b attling the Australian wildfire crisis overnight and the prime minister on Sunday said his government was adapting and building resilience to the fire danger posed by climate change.

Bill Slade — one of the few professionals among mainly volunteer brigades battling blazes across southeast Australia — died on Saturday near Omeo in eastern Victoria state, Forest Fire Management Victoria Executive Director Chris Hardman said.