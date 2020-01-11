Live Now
Oman state TV says authorities open letter by deceased Sultan Qaboos bin Said naming his successor, without elaborating

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Oman state TV says authorities open letter by deceased Sultan Qaboos bin Said naming his successor, without elaborating.

