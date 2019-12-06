Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Nobel laureates chat with International Space Station crew

International
Posted: / Updated:

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Winning a Nobel Prize is an achievement is a class of its own. But it might be even cooler to be an astronaut.

That’s the view of two of this year’s Nobel laureates, who held a video call with two members of the International Space Station’s crew.

The Friday call was part of the public appearances of winners in the Swedish capital ahead of next week’s prize presentations.

After the crew took some questions from winners of the physics and chemistry prizes, Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano asked if any of them would switch places with him. Didier Queloz and M. Stanley Whittingham said they would.

“Nothing prevents an astronaut to get another prize,” Queloz quipped.

Whittingham, 77, said he would have switched places if he were younger.

Queloz and Michel Mayor, who was also on the ISS call, share this year’s prize worth 9 million kronor ($948,000) for discovering the first extrasolar planet orbiting a sun-like star. Queloz asked the astronauts about how they viewed the prospects of finding life elsewhere in the universe.

“We would be very naive statistically to think that there is no life on other planets,” said American astronaut Jessica Meir. “One of the interesting things about it is that life might not look anything like us; it might not even be carbon-based.”

Whittingham is one of the three winners of this year’s chemistry Nobel for development of lithium-ion batteries.

The batteries were praised by Meir, who noted that they have been recently installed on the space station, replacing nickel-hydrogen batteries for “significant performance advantages.” One lithium-ion battery can replace two of the previous batteries and last 10 years instead of 6 1/2, she said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories