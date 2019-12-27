Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Nigeria condemns executions of captives held by extremists

International

by: SAM OLUKOYA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s government on Friday condemned extremists linked to the Islamic State group after a video circulated of 11 hostages, most of them Christians, being executed. They were thought to be killed on Christmas Day.

President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement he was “profoundly saddened and shocked by the death of innocent hostages in the hands of remorseless, godless, callous gangs of mass murderers that have given Islam a bad name through their atrocities.”

The extremist group, which calls itself the Islamic State West Africa Province, said the captives were executed as revenge for the killing of Islamic State group leaders in Iraq and Syria in October. The video was circulated Thursday.

Buhari urged Nigerians not to allow the killings to divide them along religious lines, saying “these agents of darkness are enemies of our common humanity.”

The extremists who abducted the victims in November are believed to be part of a group that split from the Boko Haram insurgency in northeastern Nigeria and pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 20%.
63°F A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Sidebar

Trending Stories