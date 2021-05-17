New Miss Universe a ‘source of pride’ for border state of Chihuahua

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The fact that a native of Chihuahua is the new Miss Universe is a source of pride to the state and an honor for Mexico, Gov. Javier Corral said.

“She is not only a beautiful woman but also a very intelligent one with an ample perspective on important issues. She has done activism on women’s causes and promoted tourism in Chihuahua. She is also an animal rights defender […] We congratulate her once again,” Corral said during a Monday visit to Juarez.

Alma Andrea Meza Carmona, 26, was born in Chihuahua and earned a degree as a software engineer from the Autonomous University of Chihuahua. Corral said she’s an entrepreneur with her own brand of sporting attire.

“She will be a great ambassador for Chihuahua and all of Mexico,” he said.

This image released by Miss Universe Organization shows Miss Universe Mexico 2020 Andrea Meza reacting as she was named Miss Universe at the 69th Miss Universe Competition at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. on Sunday, May 16, 2021. (Benjamin Askinas/Miss Universe via AP)

Meza beat out out Miss Brazil at the end of the night, screaming Sunday when the announcer shouted “Viva Mexico!”

Previous winner Zozibini Tunzi fit the crown on Meza’s head and waited to make sure it would stay in place as Meza beamed and took her first walk to the front of the stage.

Tunzi, a public relations professional who became the first Black woman from South Africa to win the contest, had held the title since December 2019. Last year’s ceremony was canceled due to the pandemic.

The pageant was hosted by “Access Hollywood’s” Mario Lopez and actor and model Olivia Culpo, the 2012 Miss Universe. It was broadcast live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Hollywood in Hollywood, Florida.

Ahead of the pageant, Paula M. Shugart, president of the Miss Universe Organization, stated that they had spent months planning a safe competition that followed similar guidelines as last November’s 2020 Miss USA competition held in Memphis.

The Miss Universe competition airs in more than 160 territories and countries across the globe including in the U.S on the FYI channel and on Telemundo.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

