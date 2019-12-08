Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

NATO seminar canceled as US objects to anti-Trump speaker

International
Posted: / Updated:

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The Danish Atlantic Council says it has canceled a U.S. government-sponsored seminar on NATO and transatlantic relations after the U.S. Embassy in Denmark allegedly banned an American academic known for being critical of President Donald Trump from speaking there.

The Danish organisation said Sunday in a statement that “regrettably” the U.S. ambassador to Denmark, Carla Sands, “did not want Mr. (Stanley) Sloan’s participation” in the event that the U.S. government was co-organizing and sponsoring.

Sloan, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council in the U.S., was among several invited speakers for the “Celebrating NATO’s 70th Anniversary” conference scheduled in Copenhagen’s Frederiksberg Palace on Tuesday.

Lars Bangert Struwe, the head of the Danish Atlantic Council, said “we have all the time known that Mr. Sloan has a critical approach towards President Donald Trump. It is no secret — especially when following his Twitter and Facebook profile.” He added, however, that the organisation never doubted that Sloan would deliver “unpolitical and objective lecture.”

The U.S. Embassy said on its Twitter account that the “proposed last-minute inclusion” of Sloan into the conference did not comply with the “agreement that we followed when recruiting all other speakers.”

In his Twitter reply, Sloan said he was sorry that the U.S. Embassy objected to his inclusion, since he was “an experienced public diplomacy lecturer who always represents his country well.”

The State Department did not immediately comment on the situation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 57F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
57°F Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories