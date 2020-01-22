Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Moderate earthquake shakes Turkey, no casualties reported

International
Posted: / Updated:

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A moderately strong earthquake shook buildings in western Turkey on Wednesday, causing a few derelict structures to collapse, but authorities said there were no immediate reports of any casualties.

Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the 5.4-magnitude quake struck near the town of Akhisar, in Manisa province, at a depth of 6.8 kilometers (4.2 miles). It was followed by a magnitude 4.1 aftershock.

The quake, which sent people running outdoors for safety, was also felt in neighboring provinces, as well as in the cities of Istanbul and Izmir, private broadcaster NTV reported.

Manisa Gov. Ahmet Deniz told NTV that the tremor caused “five or six” abandoned or derelict structures to collapse in Akhisar.

Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. In 1999, a magnitude-7.4 quake killed more than 17,000 people in northwestern Turkey.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph WSW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
46°F A few clouds. Low near 40F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories