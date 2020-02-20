Live Now
Microsoft announces $1.1 billion investment in Mexico

International
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Microsoft announced a five-year, $1.1 billion investment plan in Mexico on Thursday to develop training programs and increase the availability of cloud computing services.

Company executives said the money will be used to establish a regional data center, as part of a program Microsoft calls “Innovating for Mexico.”

Some of the money will be used to help monitor endangered species.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the investment showed the confidence investors have in Mexico following the ratification of the U.S.-Mexico Canada free trade agreement.

