Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Mexico’s “Thousand Islands” yields 14 corpses in 7 pits

International
Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Police said Thursday they found 14 sets of skeletal human remains in seven clandestine burial pits in area known as Mexico’s “Thousand Islands.”

Police, soldiers and National Guardsmen used boats to reach four islands in a reservoir in the southern state of Oaxaca, near the border with the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

State prosecutors said eight of the skeletons were men and six belonged to women. Most of the skulls showed bullet wounds, suggesting the victims had been shot in the head.

Dozens of military personnel provided an escort for investigators in the dangerous area of the Miguel Alemán reservoir, where drug gangs operate.

Armed men detained in an earlier raid gave police leads about the location of clandestine grave sites.

Attempts at developing a tourist trade in the reservoir, which is dotted with hundreds of tiny islets, have foundered because of the widespread violence and kidnapping in the area.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Cloudy with showers. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph ESE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
62°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

New Iberia

72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph ESE
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
61°F Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 46F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories