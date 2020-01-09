Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Mexican man kills self on border bridge

International

by: ALFREDO PEÑA, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2011 file photo, the Pharr International Bridge from Pharr, Texas. A Mexican man killed himself on this bridge connecting Reynosa, Mexico and Pharr, Texas, Mexican officials said Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Mexico (AP) — A Mexican man killed himself on a bridge connecting Reynosa, Mexico and Pharr, Texas, temporarily shutting down a portion of the bridge, Mexican officials said Thursday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed only that a man had collapsed and died on the Mexican side of the bridge on Wednesday evening. The bridge on the outskirts of Reynosa is three miles (five kilometers) long and not open to pedestrians.

Mexico’s National Immigration Institute confirmed that the man was Mexican.

An official with the Tamaulipas state prosecutor’s office who was not authorized to speak publicly about the case said the man had told U.S. officers that he was from Tlalnepantla in Mexico state and wanted to request asylum. He was directed to return to Reynosa to begin the process there.

U.S. officials at bridges open to pedestrians have been limiting how many people can cross to request asylum on a given day. They typically join a waiting list organized on the Mexican side. It was unknown if the man had tried previously at another port of entry.

The U.S. confirmed this week that it planned to begin sending Mexican asylum seekers to Guatemala under a bilateral agreement with that country.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Crowley

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Opelousas

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
12 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
62°F Windy with thunderstorms - possibly strong. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Increasing winds with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Increasing winds with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
20 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Full

Sidebar

Trending Stories