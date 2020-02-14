Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Mexican activists protest after gruesome killing of woman

International
Posted: / Updated:

A demonstrator holds up a stencil of the Spanish message: “Mexico Femicide” in Mexico City, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. The demonstration against gender violence comes after last week’s vicious murder of Ingrid Escamilla by her husband and controversy unleashed by the leaking of images of her body to the press, in a country where an average of 10 women are killed every day. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Dozens of women spray-painted slogans such as “We won’t be silenced” on the facade and doorway of Mexico City’s National Palace on Friday, following the gruesome slaying of a young woman last weekend.

Not only have attacks on women become more frequent in Mexico, they have become more gruesome. In September, a young female musician in the southern state of Oaxaca was burned with acid by two men who testified they had been hired by a former politician and businessman who allegedly had an affair with her.

But the weekend killing of Ingrid Escamilla, a young Mexico City resident who was allegedly killed by a boyfriend, has horrified Mexicans for its brutality.

The man, who has been arrested and purportedly confessed to killing Escamilla with a knife, then mutilated her body and flushed part of her corpse into the sewer.

Indignation grew after some local media published horrific photos of the skinned corpse, apparently leaked by city police officers.

The protesters read a statement on Friday saying “it enrages us how Ingrid was killed, and how the media put her body on display.”

“It enrages us that the public judges us, saying ‘this isn’t the right way to express your rage,'” the statement continued. “We are not mad, we are furious.”

In the past, feminists in Mexico City had been criticized for spray-painting historical monuments and trashing city infrastructure, but the damages on Friday were minor, and criticism almost non-existent.

Instead, officials condemned media outlets for publishing the photos and said they were investigating police who may have taken the photos with their cell phones at the crime scene.

The Interior Department said in a statement it “condemns the publication and distribution of such material, given that it re-victimizes people and promotes sensationalism and morbid curiosity. It is an attack on the dignity, privacy and identity of the victims and their families.”

The Friday morning protest occurred as President Andrés Manuel López Obrador gave his daily news conference inside the colonial-era palace.

López Obrador said such killings were hate crimes and “an act of brutal machismo.”

But early this week, he showed little patience for those who questioned him about the government’s commitment to fighting violence against women.

“This issue has been manipulated a lot in the media,” the president said Monday, arguing that “I don’t want the issue just to be women’s killings.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
37°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar