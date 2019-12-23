Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Mayor says landslides kill at least 15 in Burundi’s capital

International
Posted: / Updated:

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The mayor of Burundi’s capital says at least 15 people have been killed by landslides caused by heavy rains over the weekend.

Bujumbura Mayor Freddy Mbonimpa on Sunday evening said another 30 people were injured and dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed in the landslides earlier in the day in the north of the capital.

One 50-year-old survivor who gave her name only as Angele said she lost her four children and her husband when their house was destroyed. She said she was spared because she had been away at work.

Other residents told The Associated Press they feared the toll would be higher as searches continued for missing people.

Security Minister Alain Guillaume Bunyoni during a visit to affected neighborhoods said authorities would install provisional shelters for those who lost their homes.

Heavy rains in recent weeks across East Africa have killed scores of people. Earlier this month, authorities in Burundi said at least 28 people died in landslides.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
15 mph NW
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mainly clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Mostly clear. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories