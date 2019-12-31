1  of  2
Man charged after Picasso painting damaged in London gallery

FILE – In this Tuesday, June 14, 2016 file photo, an exterior view shows a new building called the Switch House, at left, which has been added on to the Tate Modern gallery in London. London police have charged a man with criminal damage after an attack on a Picasso painting at the Tate Modern gallery. Police said charges were brought Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 against 20-year-old Shakeel Ryan Massey of northwest London for an attack that happened on Saturday. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, file)

LONDON (AP) — A 20-year-old man is being held in custody pending his next court hearing after being charged with damaging a Picasso painting at the Tate Modern gallery in London.

London police said Tuesday that Shakeel Ryan Massey of northwest London has been charged with criminal damage. He appeared at Camberwell Green Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Police said the attack on the artwork happened Saturday. Police did not specify the painting but British media said it was “Bust Of A Woman.”

The Tate Modern said the damaged artwork was being assessed by its conservation team and the museum remained open.

The 1944 painting depicts photographer Dora Maar in a semi-abstract style wearing a hat and green clothes.

