Local media and close friend: Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has arrived in Beirut.
Local media and close friend: Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has arrived in Beirut
Abbeville39°F Clear Feels like 39°
- Wind
- 3 mph W
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Mostly clear. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley40°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas40°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNW
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F Generally clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge43°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 5 mph NW
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
38°F A clear sky. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia40°F Clear Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Clear skies. Low 40F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 8 mph WNW
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent