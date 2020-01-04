Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Libyan authorities report airstrike on military academy

International

by: SAMY MAGDY, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CAIRO (AP) — An airstrike slammed into a military academy in Libya’s capital, Tripoli, on Saturday, killing at least 16 people, most of them students, health authorities said.

Malek Merset, a spokesman with the Tripoli-based health ministry, told The Associated Press that the airstrike took place in the capital’s Hadaba area, just south of the city center where fighting has been raging for months.

He said the strike also wounded at least 37 others, who were taken to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.

Tripoli has been the scene of fighting since April between the self-styled Libyan National Army led by Gen. Khalifa Hifter and an array of militias loosely allied with the weak but U.N.-supported government that holds the capital.

The fighting escalated in recent weeks after Hifter declared a “final” and decisive battle for the capital after Tripoli authorities signed military and maritime agreements with Turkey, whose parliament authorized the deployment of troops to Libya.

Footage shared online Saturday showed wounded people with bandages and blood on their legs being treated in a hospital.

The Tripoli-based government blamed the airstrike on the Libyan National Army. There was no immediate comment from the LNA.

Hifter launched a surprise military offensive April aimed at capturing Tripoli despite commitments to attend a national conference weeks later aimed at forming a united government and moving toward elections.

The fighting has threatened to plunge Libya into violent chaos rivaling the 2011 conflict that ousted and later killed leader Moammar Gadhafi.

While Hifter’s LNA and the eastern government enjoy the support of France, Russia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and other key Arab countries, the Tripoli-based government is backed by Turkey, Italy and Qatar.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph SSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
48°F A clear sky. Low 49F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
46°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories