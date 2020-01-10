Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lawsuit forces Uber to stop operating in Colombia

International
Posted: / Updated:

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Uber said Friday it will stop operating in Colombia, following stiff opposition from taxi drivers’ unions and a lawsuit that said the ride-sharing app was breaking local transport laws.

In a statement, Uber said it will cease operating in Colombia on Jan. 31 and will comply with a December ruling by Colombia’s Superintendency for Industry and Commerce that had ordered the app to shut down.

The company said that it will appeal the ruling, which it described as “arbitrary” and in violation of a free trade agreement between Colombia and the United States.

Uber said that it has more than two million users in Colombia as well as 88,000 drivers who make some or most of their income through the app. The company faces legal challenges in several other Latin American countries, including Brazil and Argentina.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
23 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Crowley

64°F Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
25 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
24 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories