Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Laundromat, car dealership, grotto and pubs used in UK vote

International
Posted: / Updated:

A man dressed as Father Christmas enters his grotto at the Dunster Tithe Barn near Minehead, Somerset, England which is being used as a polling station in the 2019 general election, Thursday Dec. 12, 2019. Britain is holding an early election in wintry December, with a number of strange locations put in use as polling places. Among the places where Britons cast their ballots Tuesday were a car dealership, a laundrette, a Christmas grotto and of course some pubs. There were a few problems, including flooding at one location. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Some citizens in the English city of Oxford could have been forgiven for bringing their dirty laundry with them when they went to their polling station to cast their vote in Britain’s first December general election in nearly a century.

That’s because the Ace Laundrette was pressed into service as a polling station in the early election called by Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a bid to break the country’s Brexit stalemate. Most British elections take place in the spring.

There were plenty of odd polling locations Thursday throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland,

In the town of Hampshire, people exercising their democratic privilege could also have checked out automobiles for sale at the Petersfield Used Car Centre. And in the West Midlands town of Dudley, a rather bare converted shipping container was designated as a voting booth.

More fun was to be had in the picturesque pubs used as voting centers in the countryside. The election also had more traditional polling locations, such as town halls and churches.

Given the time of year, voters couldn’t escape Christmas. In the southwest England town of Minehead, a Santa’s grotto was used for voting.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of Brexit and British politics athttps://www.apnews.com/Brexit

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories