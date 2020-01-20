Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Kosovo woman repatriated from Syria accused of terror

International
Posted: / Updated:

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo prosecutors on Monday filed terrorism charges against an Albanian woman who allegedly joined a terror group in Syria.

A statement said the defendant woman identified as V.B. left Kosovo in September 2014 together with her husband and two children. They went to neighboring Skopje, North Macedonia, and then to Turkey where they crossed the Syrian border to join the Islamic State group, authorities said.

Her husband, identified as E.H., was killed in April 2015 in Syria.

The defendant was there until April 2019 when they were part of a group of 110 Kosovo citizens repatriated from Syria.

She is charged with organization and participation in a terror group. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

About 30 ethnic Albanians from Kosovo are still believed to be with terror groups in Syria and Iraq.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

35°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Overcast. Low near 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

34°F Clear Feels like 28°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
33°F Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

38°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
32°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories