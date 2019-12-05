1  of  2
Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump Silver Alert issued for missing 1-year-old girl upgraded to Amber Alert as Ansonia PD investigate case of homicide victim found
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Kosovo court jails ex-Serb minister for ethnic hatred

International
Posted: / Updated:

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — A Kosovo court has sentenced a former ethnic Serb minister to two years in prison for inciting ethnic hatred.

The Pristina court said Thursday that Ivan Todosijevic incited national, racial, religious and ethnic hatred when he denied a massacre of Kosovo civilians in Recak in 1999, which prompted NATO to step in and stop the war, and he called ethnic Albanian independence fighters “terrorists.”

Todosijevic was fired by outgoing Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj after the comments in March.

NATO’s 78-day bombing campaign ended the 1998-99 crackdown by Slobodan Milosevic on ethnic Albanian independence fighters in Kosovo, which was a province of Serbia at the time. Kosovo’s independence in 2008 isn’t recognized by Serbia.

Todosijevic hasn’t accepted the charges and may appeal the verdict.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

70°F Clear Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

67°F Clear Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
60°F Mostly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories