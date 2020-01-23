Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Julian Assange extradition case to be drawn out for months

International
Posted: / Updated:

A demonstrator supporting Julian Assange wears a mask and chains outside Westminster Magistrates Court in London, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. Assange is scheduled to be presented before the court by videolink, for a case management hearing ahead of his full extradition trial which begins on Feb. 24. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON (AP) — The complex extradition case designed to determine whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will be sent to the U.S. to face espionage charges will take longer than expected.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser agreed on Thursday to add a three-week session in May in addition to the five-day hearing already set for Feb. 24.

The judge said she was “unlikely to look favorably” on any further requests for delays in the long-awaited confrontation between Assange and U.S. officials.

Assange is being held at Belmarsh Prison in east London while he waits for the hearing. The U.S. has charged him with espionage related to WikiLeaks’ hacking of hundreds of thousands of confidential government documents.

Assange, 48, did not attend the court session in person but briefly confirmed his name and date of birth via videolink.

He claims he is a journalist whose publishing activities have First Amendment protection.

Both sides agreed the extra session in May was necessary because of the many legal issues.

Clair Dobbin, representing the U.S. government, said she needed more time to respond to evidence recently submitted by the WikiLeaks team.

Edward Fitzgerald, Assange’s lawyer, said his team has had trouble getting adequate access to Assange at the high security prison.

“We simply cannot get in as we require to see Mr. Assange and to take his instruction,” he said.

Assange’s supporters gathered inside and outside Westminster Magistrates Court to lobby for his release. His cause has been embraced by many press freedom groups.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
16 mph NNW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

56°F Overcast Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 40F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Some clouds. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

New Iberia

58°F Few Clouds Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
44°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories