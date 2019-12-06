Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Italy’s Salvini drops Nutella due to Turkish ingredients

International
Posted: / Updated:

ROME (AP) — Italy’s right-wing opposition leader, Matteo Salvini, says he is no longer a fan of Nutella after discovering that the chocolate-and-hazelnut spread contains Turkish, rather than Italian, nuts.

Salvini, who heads the nationalist League, has previously posted selfies on social media while enjoying slices of bread covered in Nutella, which is made by Italian company Ferrero.

But at a rally Thursday evening in the northern city of Ravenna, Salvini said he had changed his mind about the product.

“I found out that Nutella uses Turkish nuts and I prefer to help companies that use Italian products. I prefer to eat Italian and help Italian farmers,” he said after a woman in the crowd suggested he eat a Nutella sandwhich to stay warm.

Ferrero had no comment. The Alba, Italy-based company is one of the world’s bigger buyers of hazelnuts, but Italian production is not enough to sustain Nutella’s manufacturing.

Salvini’s League is known for its “Italians first” motto and its defense of Made in Italy products.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

62°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 62°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
53°F A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories