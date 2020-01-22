Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Italy’s 5-Star leader Di Maio steps down as party struggles

International

by: NICOLE WINFIELD, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio addresses lawmakers at the senate in Rome, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Di Maio said that the European Union is considering monitoring the Libyan cease-fire, “naturally on the explicit request of the Libyans and in the international legal context sanctioned by the United Nations.” (Fabio Cimaglia/LaPresse via AP)

ROME (AP) — The head of Italy’s ruling 5-Star Movement stepped down as party leader Wednesday, following a string of parliamentary defections, falling poll numbers and questions about the movement’s future.

Luigi Di Maio insisted that the government coalition would go forward, and that he would continue to work within the 5-Star movement ahead of a party congress in the spring.

“For me, and for you, a new season will start,” he told a gathering of party faithful in Rome, ending days of speculation that he would step down as party leader while remaining Italy’s foreign minister. “I’m not giving up. As far as I’m concerned, it’s only the end of a phase.”

He said he had full trust in his successor, Vito Crimi, a senior party member, but questions immediately arose about the implications of his departure on the 5-Star-led governing coalition.

The 5-Stars have been in crisis for months, most acutely since the movement flipped coalition partners in September. But even earlier, it was beset by infighting and has seen the defections or expulsions of 31 lawmakers since the party won 33% of the vote in the 2018 election.

It was the 5-Stars’ biggest victory nationally since its birth as a grassroots, anti-establishment protest movement led by comic Beppe Grillo.

Analysts have long said the party has struggled to pivot into an effective governing force, hobbled by its uneasy governing alliances first with the right-wing League party and, since September, with the center-left Democratic Party. In the process, it alienated voters by defying some of its core values.

Emiliana De Blasio, a communications sociologist at Rome’s Luiss University, said Di Maio’s downfall is linked to the fact that he rose in party ranks representing the movement’s right-wing, and as such could work with Salvinit.

“The rapid fall is probably best represented by the fact that the government in this moment is made up of an alliance with the Democratic Party, so the whole 5-Star Movement seems to have moved towards the center-left,” she said.

The conflict came to a head a few days before a regional election this weekend that is likely to see Matteo Salvini’s League party score well in the traditional leftist stronghold of Emilia Romagna.

Latest polls showed the League and the Democratic candidate running close.

Salvini cheered Di Maio’s downfall, saying: “Di Maio abandons the leadership of the 5 Stars to collapse.” Given the additional infighting within the Democrats, “the government is finished,” he tweeted.

Analyst Massimiliano Panarari, writing Wednesday in the La Stampa newspaper, said a decision by Di Maio to step aside now as party leader would spare him blame should the candidate closest to the ruling coalition, Democrat Stefano Bonaccini, lose.

The 5-Stars’ support has now shrunk to polling nationally only around 15-16%.

Premier Giuseppe Conte said he respected Di Maio’s decision, while dismissing suggestions that his resignation as party leader could destabilize the government.

“Certainly, I would be sorry on a personal level,” he told RTL102 radio.

De Blasio, the Luiss sociologist, noted that Di Maio never finished university and had no relevant work experience before being selected to head the party, a prime example of the fluid, non-traditional leadership ethos that guides the 5-Stars.

While he is capable and clever, “the 5-Star Movement is made up of many personalities, and Di Maio is only one of the personalities,” she said.

___

AP producer Trisha Thomas contributed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

45°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
49°F Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

43°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

47°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

47°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories