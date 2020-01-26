Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Israeli backpacker jailed in Russia files for pardon

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this file photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, Israeli Naama Issachar gestures during an appeal hearings in a courtroom in Moscow, Russia. Israeli Issachar jailed in Russia on drug charges has submitted a petition to be pardoned by President Vladimir Putin. State news agency Tass reported Sunday that Naama Issachar’s lawyer said the request was filed following a statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov that she could not be pardoned without making a personal appeal.(AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko Jr., File)

MOSCOW (AP) — An Israeli woman jailed in Russia on drug charges has submitted a petition to be pardoned by President Vladimir Putin.

State news agency Tass reported Sunday that Naama Issachar’s lawyer said the request was filed following a statement by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov that she couldn’t be pardoned without making a personal appeal.

The 26-year-old backpacker was arrested in April at a Moscow airport, where she was transferring en route from India to Israel. Russian authorities said more than nine grams of hashish were found in her luggage. She was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to Putin to pardon Issachar.

While in Israel last week, Putin met Issachar’s mother and told her “everything will be alright.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
15 mph SE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Considerable cloudiness. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Mostly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

49°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers early then fog developing overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
48°F A few showers early then fog developing overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Mostly cloudy. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
51°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories