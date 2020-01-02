BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq: Several Katyusha rockets have been fired at Baghdad airport, causing multiple casualties amid tensions with US.
Iraq: Several Katyusha rockets have been fired at Baghdad airport, causing multiple casualties amid tensions with US
Abbeville61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Crowley62°F Broken Clouds Feels like 62°
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Opelousas61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 3 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
Breaux Bridge63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
- Wind
- 6 mph SW
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
47°F Some clouds. Low 46F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.
- Wind
- 10 mph WNW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter
New Iberia61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
- Wind
- 7 mph SW
- Humidity
- 93%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- First Quarter