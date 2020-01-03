Live Now
Iranian state television, citing Revolutionary Guard statement, says Qassem Soleimani killed in Iraq

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state television, citing Revolutionary Guard statement, says Qassem Soleimani killed in Iraq.

