Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Intl journalist group: fewer media staff killed this year

International

by: RAF CASERT and MARK CARLSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BRUSSELS (AP) — Deaths among journalists killed in the line of duty are lower this year, but a journalism advocacy group said Monday that one reason appears to be that media workers are refraining from going to the most dangerous areas.

The International Federation of Journalists said that 49 journalists have been killed so far this year, down from 95 deaths last year. The group said that even if journalists are showing more caution, it also means the public is less informed about some of the most deadly conflicts and human rights abuses. Another reason for the lower number of deaths is decreased fighting in Iraq and Syria.

“Although we welcome the fewer losses of lives that we have recorded, we mourn the fact that these conflicts are no longer properly covered by professionals,” the IFJ’s head of human rights and safety Ernest Sagaga told The Associated Press.

Mexico is the most dangerous place for a journalist to work, with 10 on-the-job slayings that account for more than half of Latin America’s 18 killings this year. The Asia Pacific region had 12; and Africa, nine. The figures may still slightly rise in the last weeks of the year, Segaga said. It will likely remain the lowest year since 2000 when 37 media staff were killed.

Segaga said emphasized that the better numbers was not the result of steps being taken by governments to protect journalists. In fact, the increased lawlessness and lack of protection for journalists has resulted in some shying away from the most dangerous assignments.

“Due to the extreme violence, many journalists are now reluctant to go to these conflict areas,” said Sagaga. “So that would explain the drastic reduction that we have seen during 2019.”

The IFJ released the list a few weeks ago to mark Human Rights Day.The IFJ represents 600,000 media professionals from 187 trade unions and associations in more than 140 countries.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

76°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
Wind
10 mph SW
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

79°F Overcast Feels like 81°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories