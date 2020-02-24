1  of  2
Live Now
Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s Memorial Service at Staples Center Live and replay newscasts

Illegal net snares humpback in endangered porpoise refuge

International

by: PETER ORSI, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Rescuers in Mexico were partially able to free a humpback whale that became entangled in a fishing net illegally set inside a refuge for the critically endangered vaquita marina porpoise in the upper Gulf of California, a conservationist group said Monday.

In a statement, the Sea Shepherd group said it was alerted on Friday to the trapped whale which was struggling from the net, several hundred yards (meters) long and “tightly wrapped” around its head, body and tail.

“Alive but exhausted, the animal had suffered numerous injuries to its pectoral fin and tail and was unable to dive under the strain of the gillnet,” Sea Shepherd said.

Rescuers worked for several hours to cut the netting from the whale. By early evening its head and body were free and it disappeared into the deep.

But Sea Shepherd warned that some remnants of the netting remained wrapped around its tail, a possible long-term threat.

The rescue took place in what’s known as the refuge’s “critical zone,” where several vaquitas have been spotted. It’s the same area where a Sea Shepherd vessel came under gunfire earlier this month by men in small boats.

Only about a dozen or so of the porpoises are believed to remain in the Gulf of California, their only natural habitat.

They are critically threatened by illegal gillnet fishing for totoaba, a species whose swim bladders can sell for thousands of dollars in China.

As the recent rescue shows, it’s not just the vaquita that’s threatened by illegal net fishing in the refuge.

Sea Shepherd said it rescued an entangled humpback there in 2016, and the following year it discovered a dead Bryde’s whale also caught in a gillnet.

“This whale entanglement is another example of why it is so important to continue to protect the Vaquita Refuge against illegal fishing,” Sea Shepherd captain Octavio Carranza said in the statement. “It is also a sad reminder of what the vaquita deals with on a daily basis in its quest for survival.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Overcast. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Overcast. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Trending Stories

Sidebar