Hurricane Pamela makes landfall on Mexico’s Pacific coast

Heading into the middle parts of October tropical activity is starting to settle down across the Atlantic Basin. Currently, there are no named tropical systems.

A weak tropical wave is in and around the eastern Caribbean Sea. This wave has a very low chance for tropical development over the next 5 days as it lifts north and northeast. This disturbance is not expected to move into the Gulf and there are no new threats to the Gulf of Mexico over the next 7 days. The next name on the list is Wanda. We will have to watch the Gulf until late October, but we don't see any threat at this time. One model has been hinting at a system in the Gulf in about 7 to 10 days.