Hungary to keep troops unless Iraq govt decides to end deal

International
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister said Thursday that his country will keep its troops stationed in Iraq as long as the Mideast country stands by the agreement between the two governments.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told reporters after a Cabinet meeting that plans were in place should the Hungarian troops need to be evacuated, which would take place “immediately” if Iraq pulls out of the agreement.

Hungary has been member of NATO since 1999 and currently has about 150 troops in Iraq’s Kurdish region.

Hungarian troops are deployed in several international missions around the world, carrying out mostly tasks like peacekeeping and partnership building.

