1  of  2
Live Now
Watch Live: Lone Star NYE Live! fireworks set to ring in 2020 Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Gunmen attack Greek tanker off west Africa, abduct 8 crewmen

International
Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Gunmen have attacked a Greek tanker ship off Cameroon in west Africa and abducted eight of the 28 crew members, injuring one seaman, Greek authorities said Tuesday.

A coast guard statement said the attack took place early Tuesday two miles off the port of Limboh, where the Greek-flagged Happy Lady was riding at anchor.

The abducted seamen were identified as five Greeks, two Filipinos and a Ukrainian national. The coast guard provided no further detail on the health of the injured Greek crew member.

The coast guard did not say whether a ransom demand has been made to the ship-owning company, as is common following attacks on commercial vessels in notoriously pirate-infested waters off west Africa.

The 183-meter (600-foot) Happy Lady is designed to carry chemicals or oil products.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

42°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 42°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
40°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories