Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Greek court postpones retrial in US tourist’s beating death

International
Posted: / Updated:

Greek police officers escort two of the seven suspects involved in the fatal beating of Texan tourist Bakari Henderson as they disembark a police bus at a court house in Patras city, western Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. A Greek court has postponed the retrial of seven suspects on murder charges over the 2017 fatal beating of a Texan tourist on an island resort. (AP Photo/Giannis Androutsopoulos)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek court on Wednesday postponed the retrial of seven suspects on murder charges over the 2017 fatal beating of a Texan tourist on an island resort to allow a lawyer newly hired by the victim’s family to familiarize himself with the case.

The court in the western port town of Patras postponed the case until Jan. 13.

Six of the men — five Serbian nationals and a British man of Serbian origin — had been convicted by a first instance court last year and sentenced to between five and 15 years in prison, but four have since been released. The seventh defendant, a Greek barman, had been acquitted. A public prosecutor had ordered the retrial of all seven, deeming the sentences too lenient.

Bakari Henderson, a 22-year-old from Austin, died in July 2017 after being beaten in the street following an argument in a bar in the Laganas resort area of Zakynthos island.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
35%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Mostly clear this evening then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph
Humidity
37%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
52°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
48°F Mainly clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories