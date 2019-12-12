Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Greece: Lawmakers back plan to ax massive bad-loan backlog

International
Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Lawmakers in Greece on Thursday approved a state guarantee system aimed reducing a massive volume of non-performing and troubled loans at private banks that built up during the country’s extended financial crisis. Parliament approved the so-called Hercules asset protection system that would make use of the state guarantees worth up to 12 billion euros ($13.4 billion). The plan would allow banks to more effectively securitize their soured loans, breaking them up into bundles graded by risk — a process similar to one recently rolled out in Italy. Greek loans worth around 75 billion euros ($83.4 billion) are currently considered to be non-performing or at risk. Around 40% of loans meet those criteria, according to central bank estimates, slowing the amount of credit available to businesses and hurting the country’s economic recovery. Government officials say they hope the plan will help banks dispose of up to half their soured loans over the next 18 months.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
54°F A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
7 mph ENE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
49°F Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
2 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories