ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Lawmakers in Greece on Thursday approved a state guarantee system aimed reducing a massive volume of non-performing and troubled loans at private banks that built up during the country’s extended financial crisis. Parliament approved the so-called Hercules asset protection system that would make use of the state guarantees worth up to 12 billion euros ($13.4 billion). The plan would allow banks to more effectively securitize their soured loans, breaking them up into bundles graded by risk — a process similar to one recently rolled out in Italy. Greek loans worth around 75 billion euros ($83.4 billion) are currently considered to be non-performing or at risk. Around 40% of loans meet those criteria, according to central bank estimates, slowing the amount of credit available to businesses and hurting the country’s economic recovery. Government officials say they hope the plan will help banks dispose of up to half their soured loans over the next 18 months.
Greece: Lawmakers back plan to ax massive bad-loan backlog
Abbeville52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Humidity
- 99%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
54°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph WSW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 7 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 2 mph WNW
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous