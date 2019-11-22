Breaking News
Greece: EU ignored request to help refugee children

International
In this Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 photo Syrians stand inside their makeshift tent near the refugee and migrant camp at the Greek island of Samos. Greece’s conservative government announced Wednesday Nov. 20, 2019, plans to overhaul the country’s migration management system, and replacing existing camps on the islands with detention facilities and moving and 20,000 asylum seekers to the mainland over the next few weeks. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says European Union nations have failed to respond to a request to take in 3,000 unaccompanied minors currently living in refugee camps and other facilities around the country.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, speaking in parliament Friday, said there had been no response to his government’s request, adding that partner nations “had not acted honorably” on the issue.

Mitsotakis outlined plans by his conservative government to overhaul the asylum and reception system in Greece, moving around 20,000 refugees and migrants by the end of the year from the Greek islands to the mainland, and creating detention centers aimed at speeding up deportations back to Turkey.

