Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Greece: Clashes on islands over new migrant camps

International

by: MICHAEL VARAKLAS and DEREK GATOPOULOS, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A local resident clashes with riot police at a roadblock in Karava village neat the area where the government plans to build a new migrant detention center, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, early Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. The Greek government says it is determined to build detention centers on recently appropriated land to replace overcrowded camps on the islands — announcing that construction would resume this week after a brief break for consultations. (AP Photo/Michael Varaklas)

LESBOS, Greece (AP) — Clashes broke out overnight on the Greek islands of Lesbos and Chios, where residents tried to prevent the arrival of riot police and excavating machines to be used to build new migrant detention camps.

Police fired tear gas to disperse the crowds that gathered early Tuesday to try and prevent police from disembarking from government-chartered ferries.

On Lesbos, protesters set fire to trash bins and used municipal garbage trucks to try and block off the port area.

Police on Chios also used tear gas and flash grenades. At least three people were treated in the hospital for breathing difficulties caused by the extensive use of tear gas, local officials said.

The government says it will move ahead with plans to build the new facilities and has promised to replace existing camps where severe overcrowding has worsened in recent months.

Many island residents as well as local authorities vehemently argue the migrants and asylum seekers should be moved to the Greek mainland.

The standoff between police and protesters continued later Tuesday near the areas where the new camps will be built, as police cordoned off areas around roadblocks set up over the past few days by demonstrators on the two islands.

“We understand that there is a problem of trust that was created over the previous years,” government spokesman Stelios Petsas told state-run TV. “But the closed facilities will be built and we are calling on the public to support this.”

Petsas claimed that the government was also compelled to act due to heightened concerns over the widening coronavirus outbreak, arguing that proper health checks could not be carried out at existing overcrowded camps.

Greece is the busiest entry point for illegal migration in the European Union with most arrivals occurring on eastern Greek islands from the nearby Turkish coast. Under a 2016 agreement backed and funded by the EU, the movement of migrants is restricted to those islands until their asylum claims are processed.

Nearly 60,000 migrants and refugees arrived on Greek islands last year, almost double the number recorded in 2018, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

___

Gatopoulos reported from Athens.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

55°F Overcast Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
45°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar